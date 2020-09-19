Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Ireland advises against all non-essential travel, tightens Dublin Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge

Ireland advises against all non-essential travel, tightens Dublin Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge

Amid increasing number of coronavirus cases in recent days, Ireland has announced new strict Covid-19 restrictions for the capital Dublin

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:17 IST

By Reuters by Conor Humphries | Posted by ZarafshanShiraz, Dublin

Ireland advises against all non-essential travel, tightens Dublin Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge (Twitter/HoganSOG)

The Irish government on Friday announced strict new COVID-19 restrictions for the capital Dublin, banning indoor restaurant dining and advising against all non-essential travel, after a surge in cases in recent days.

Ireland, which was one of the slowest countries in Europe to emerge from lockdown, has seen average daily case numbers roughly double in the past two weeks and significant increases in those being treated for the virus in hospitals.

“Here in the capital, despite people’s best efforts over recent weeks, we are in a very dangerous place,” prime minister Micheal Martin said in a televised address to the country, announcing the restrictions.

“Without further urgent and decisive action, there is a very real threat that Dublin could return to the worst days of this crisis.”



The measures, which include a ban on indoor events, will last for three weeks, he said.

Ireland had the 17th highest COVID-19 infection rate out of 31 European countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control on Friday, with 57.4 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days.

The government reported three deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the total toll to 1,792.

Countries across Europe, including Britain, Greece and Denmark, on Friday announced new restrictions to curb surging coronavirus infections in some of their largest cities.

Ireland on Thursday tightened its COVID-19 travel restrictions by imposing quarantines on travellers from major holiday markets Italy and Greece.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

9 al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 09:49 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 19, 2020 09:51 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
Sep 19, 2020 09:54 IST
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Sep 19, 2020 05:40 IST

latest news

Declare non-protected mangrove areas reserved forests, says Aaditya
Sep 19, 2020 10:17 IST
Ireland tightens Dublin Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge
Sep 19, 2020 10:17 IST
Bayern routs Schalke 8-0 in record win for Bundesliga opener
Sep 19, 2020 10:13 IST
Kangana shares a stunning no make-up, sun-kissed pic
Sep 19, 2020 10:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.