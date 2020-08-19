It’s snowing chocolate! 2020 finally has something sweet to offer as Swiss town witnesses fine cocoa dusting

Sections
Chocolate snowflakes cover Swiss town after the ventilation system at Lindt & Spruengli company malfunctions

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:16 IST

By Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chocolate snow covers Swiss town of Olten (Twitter/OnetWiadomosci)

We wish it was our city but at least someone is happy this 2020 after it snowed chocolate in the Swiss town, Olten, much to the disbelief of its residents. The fantasy came true after the cooling ventilation system at Lindt & Sprüngli company malfunctioned.

The factory is located in Olten, between Zurich and Basel. Lindt & Sprüngli chocolate company confirmed that it was their factory and even offered to pay for any cleaning needed but no one availed the offer.

Founded in 1845, the company is popularly known as Lindt. Among other desserts, the Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company is famous for its chocolate truffles and chocolate bars.

Lindt produces a famous type of chocolate called Lindor. It is characterised by a hard chocolate shell and a smooth chocolate filling.



Lindt & Sprüngli has over 410 chocolate cafes and shops all over the world. The factory that suffered a glitch is one among the 12 factories credited under Lindt.

The minor defect led to small particles of roasted and crushed cocoa bean pieces combine with strong winds on Friday morning. As a result, a sweet surprise greeted the residents as the town lay covered in fine cocoa dusting after the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory.

While we can only drool at the very thought of chocolate in the air, a man’s car was lightly coated in it. The company assured that the particles were completely harmless to people or the environment and we undoubtedly believe them.

As per the latest reports, the ventilation system has now been repaired. With all good under the hood, factory production have resumed as normal.

