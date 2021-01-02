‘Jammu Gondola Fest’ kicking off on 1st day of New Year, aims to engage tourists, showcase culture

A three day “Jammu Gondola Festival” started on Friday to showcase the Bagh-e-Bahu Gondola facility connecting Bagh-e-Bahu with Mahamaya and Peer Kho.

This festival is aimed to engage the tourists and showcase indigenous culture with other engaging activities during the celebrations, according to an official release.

The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with J-K Cable Car Corporation organised the festival for the pilgrim tourism in the city. The first phase connecting Mahamaya Temple has been made functional and the second phase from Mahamaya to Peer Kho is in its final stage. This connectivity will help in increasing the tourist footfall in the city of temples.In view the Covid-19 pandemic, the J-K Cable Car Corporation is following all the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government to ensure that the tourists/visitors have a safe and memorable ride experience in the lap of picturesque Jammu City, Tawi river and Mahamaya forests.

The maiden Festival of its kind was inaugurated by Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Tourism and Culture in presence of Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Managing Director, J-K Cable Car Corporation and Raj Kumar Katoch, Director Tourism, Jammu.

The event started with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed by Cultural performance by local artists of Cultural Academy and fun-filled acts by comedians and other artists.

Departmental stalls of horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, JKTDC etc. were also displayed during the event which witnessed huge response from the tourists thronging the picturesque destination of Bahu Fort forests.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism appreciated the efforts taken by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in organising such an impressive event in collaboration with J-K Cable Car Corporation which will go a long way in promoting Jammu as an independent tourist destination.

The three-day Jammu Gondola Festival coincided with the New Year celebrations amid chilling cold waves at Jammu which is a major attraction for the tourists especially pilgrims visiting the holy shrines of Mata Vaishno Devi, Bawe-wali-Mata and Shiv Khori.

The event was a confluence of local Dogri art, ethnic cuisines, cultural performances, painting exhibition and adventure in the sky by way of Gondola ride from Maha Maya Temple to Bahu Ropeway Station.

It is to mention that this was the fifth event in the series being organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu at different destinations so as to create awareness among tourists.

