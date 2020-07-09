Sections
Amid masks and social distancing, Srinagar’s parks, gardens reopen for visitors

After the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s nod, the parks and gardens in Srinagar have been opened for visitors on Wednesday amid COVID-19 lockdown relaxations.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Visitors at Mughal Garden after the authorities decided to reopen it for tourists, during Unlock 2.0, in Srinagar, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (PTI)

As a precautionary measure, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is a must for all visitors. Thermal screening of those entering the gardens is also being conducted as well as they are being provided with sanitisers to clean their hands.

Umar Maqbool, a local visitor, said, “Since the lockdown was imposed, I have come to the park today. This is a nice step by the government as the people were disturbed due to the lockdown. If people decide to visit the parks, they should take full precautions. The opening of gardens also resumed some small businesses.”

Ice-cream vendors, photographers, restaurant owners, and other vendors have welcomed the government’s decision.



Srinagar: Mughal Garden wears a deserted look after the authorities decided to reopen it for tourists, during Unlock 2.0, in Srinagar, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. ( PTI )

Mohamad Hanief, who earns from selling ice-creams said, “We stayed indoors for four months. Even if few people visit, at least we will be able to sell something. Today is the first day, so fewer people are coming but normalcy will return gradually.”

“While sitting at home, the stress level among people has increased; opening gardens would help a lot. Since tourists are expected to visit the historical Mughal gardens including Nishat Shalimar, the department of floriculture has given clear instructions to the employees to strictly follow the guidelines including wearing masks, sanitising hands, and maintaining physical distance,” said Javaid Ahmad Masoodi, Floriculture Officer, Mughal Gardens.

The gardens and parks were closed for public entry since March in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

