Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Jammu-Srinagar Highway shut for maintenance till November, J&K Traffic Police prohibits vehicular movement

Jammu-Srinagar Highway shut for maintenance till November, J&K Traffic Police prohibits vehicular movement

On every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for maintenance work as per an advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]

Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain shut on Fridays for maintenance (Twitter/JammuKashmir5)

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for maintenance work on Friday until the end of November.

The vehicular movement has been prohibited on every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30, said Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police.

“No vehicular movement shall be allowed on National Highway-44 every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30,” stated the plan and advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

“Routine advisories with regard to Traffic movement other than Fridays shall be issued on daily basis,” it added.

The department has advised people not to undertake a journey on the highway on these days.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 11:37 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Oct 15, 2020 12:08 IST
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST

latest news

Uttar Pradesh: In a first, BSP, SP, BJP, Congress field Brahmins for Deoria bypoll
Oct 15, 2020 12:10 IST
‘Benefits of Covid-19’ in parks makes Thailand take a bold move for tourism
Oct 15, 2020 12:10 IST
Production hurdles hurt Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine targets
Oct 15, 2020 12:01 IST
Imran Tahir says he doesn’t mind carrying drinks for CSK players
Oct 15, 2020 12:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.