Japan to further ease Covid-19 entry curbs but not for tourists

Japan to further ease Covid-19 entry curbs but not for tourists

Japan is considering allowing more foreigners into the country for longer stays starting as early as next month, while keeping the Covid-19 entry curbs in place for tourists, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Tokyo Japan

Kyoto, Japan (Representational) (Unsplash)

Japan is considering allowing more foreigners into the country for longer stays starting as early as next month, while keeping the Covid-19 entry curbs in place for tourists, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday. In an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Japan has adopted some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world, with even permanent residents unable to re-enter the country without prior permission. The government eased some of those restrictions on students and business people from seven countries in late July.

Under the latest proposed easing, Japan would allow those staying for longer than three months, such as students and medical workers, to enter from any country, the Asahi said, citing multiple government sources. Entry would be limited to 1,000 people a day, it said.

Japan has so far managed to keep its coronavirus infections and deaths at low levels compared with hard-hit countries, at a cumulative 79,900 infections and 1,519 deaths.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

