Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Japan to restart business travel with South Korea

Japan to restart business travel with South Korea

Japan and South Korea are likely to agree as early as this week to restart short- and long-term business travel between the two countries.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 11:41 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Tokyo

This move is aimed at helping their economies following travel curbs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)

Japan and South Korea are likely to agree as early as this week to restart short- and long-term business travel between the two countries, the Nikkei reported, in a move aimed at helping their economies following travel curbs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Short-term visitors will not need to quarantine if they show proof of a negative coronavirus test and provide a travel itinerary upon entry, the Japanese daily reported on Monday, citing unidentified government sources from both sides.

Long-term visitors will be able to enter with a test and two weeks of self-isolation, the Nikkei said, adding that the deal is expected to take effect as soon as this month.

The Japanese government hopes the move will also help improve ties between the two neighbours that have been strained by issues including compensation for forced wartime labour and export restrictions, the Nikkei said.

South Korea would become the second country after Singapore with which Japan reopens for both short- and long-term stays. Japan has reopened to long-term visitors from nine countries including Thailand and Vietnam.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Oct 05, 2020 12:25 IST
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 12:34 IST
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Oct 05, 2020 10:18 IST
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
Oct 05, 2020 11:55 IST

latest news

Study finds how brain helps us navigate social differences
Oct 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s name inked on chest
Oct 05, 2020 13:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena reacts to AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case and all the latest news
Oct 05, 2020 12:59 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP move to go solo could prove to be a double-edged sword
Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.