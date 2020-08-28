Sections
Home / Travel / Kashmiri Pandits trek to Harmukh Gangbal lake amid COVID-19 curbs,perform pilgrimage to Shiva’s abode

Kashmiri Pandits trek to Harmukh Gangbal lake amid COVID-19 curbs,perform pilgrimage to Shiva’s abode

Devotees perform yagna at the Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine as per the annual yatra to the shrine which Kashmiri Pandits consider as Shiva’s abode

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jammu

Devotees perform pilgrimage to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine in Kashmir (Twitter/JammuKashmir5/anil_bhatt03)

The annual yatra to high-altitude Harmukh Gangbal lake, which Kashmiri Pandits consider as the abode of Lord Shiva, has been performed in Central Kashmir Himalayas amid curtailment due to COVID-19.

“The yatra started from Naranag on August 24 and team members had to trek to Harmukh Gangbal lake. This year, the yatra size was also curtailed due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic”, Vice-President of Harmukh Gangbal Ganga Trust (HGGT), King C Bharati said.

The team members of the HGGT performed yagna at the Harmukh Gangbal lake, which is located around 14,500 feet above the sea level in the Harmukh mountain range.

“The lake is also known as Harmukh Ganga. The Harmukh mountain is also know as The Kailash of Kashmir. The yatra returned to Jammu today”, he said.



Rajiv Pandita, a member of the yatra team, said it began on August 24 and  culminated on August 28. “The yatra was conducted under tight security. The Gangbal yatra was revived after 200 years on June 2009”, Pandita said.

The holy mace was taken to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine and mahayagya of Mata Gangeshori was held amid vedic mantras.

While over 450 people had performed the pilgrimage last year, this time only 12 pilgrims were allowed due to the pandemic.

The pilgrims braved incessant rains, chanting slogan of “Jai Maa Gange and Har Har Mahadev “ during the yatra this year.

The HGGT thanked Divisional commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Commander Sector 3, DC Ganderbal, Commanding officer 24 RR, SSP Ganderbal for smooth conduct of the yatra.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Brand Factory store in Mohali mall to pay Rs 1.6 lakh fine for unfair trade practices
Aug 28, 2020 18:49 IST
Hold NEET, JEE as per schedule for students’ benefit: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Aug 28, 2020 18:48 IST
JEE-NEET row: Mamata challenges PM Modi to take impromptu opinion of students on ‘Mann ki Baat’
Aug 28, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Pained to hear about your ill health’: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shinzo Abe
Aug 28, 2020 18:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.