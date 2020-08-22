Kerala to welcome tourists in time for Onam 2020 celebrations, issues COVID-19 safety norms

Pack your bags travel enthusiasts as after Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Spice Garden of India that is Kerala, is set to throw its doors open to tourists beginning September 1, 2020. After suffering revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government recently announced a 455-crore loan scheme to revive the tourism sector.

The domestic travelers will finally get to flock Onam 2020 celebrations that will be taking place down South around that time but they will have to go by the COVID-19 safety norms issued by the state. In lieu of the same, all tourists should stay in the state for a minimum of 3-5 days and will reportedly be required to present COVID-19 negative certificate and the booking receipt of accommodation.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said, “The plan is to reopen the tourism sector as early as possible. We’ve opened the temples with restrictions. Similarly, tourist centres will also have reasonable restrictions.” Elaborating on the guidelines, IMA-Cochin president Dr Rajeev Jayadevan said, “we can allow individuals, couples and families but there can be no conventions or campfires,” he said. “On the one hand you have health and on the other sustenance. In this case, we need to ensure that both go together without affecting the other.”

The closure of hospitality business had broken the revenue back of the state given the hasty. As the tourism season in Kerala begins from September and lasts till March, even existing entrepreneurs can avail upto D25 lakh and small ventures up to D3 lakh of the L455-crore loan scheme as Kerala’s tourism industry gears to open up in a phased manner.

