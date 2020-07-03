Sections
Home / Travel / Kolkata’s iconic Indian Coffee House reopens after 103 days after Covid-19 lockdown

Kolkata’s iconic Indian Coffee House reopens after 103 days after Covid-19 lockdown

Frequented by the likes of Satyajit Ray and Amartya Sen, the iconic Indian Coffee House in Kolkata’s College Street area -- a favourite joint of poets, writers, painters and artists over the years -- reopened on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Kolkata

Kolkata’s iconic Indian Coffee house. (Instagram photo by aniruddha_chobiwala)

The iconic Indian Coffee House in Kolkata’s College Street area -- a favourite joint of poets, writers, painters and artists over the years -- reopened on Thursday, 103 days after downing its shutters due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

As the gates of the heritage eatery opened at 11 am, around 25 customers, most of them regulars at the eatery, trooped in. To ensure social distancing, arrangements were made for fewer than normal customers on the two floors of the eatery, a spokesman of Indian Coffee House said.

“We have disinfected the entire premises and made wearing masks mandatory for both the patrons and staff,” the spokesman said.

The authorities reopened the joint after holding talks with the local police station and health department over COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.



The eatery will be open from 11 am to 6 pm every day excepting Sundays. In the pre-COVID era, the Coffee House usually operated between 9 am and 9 pm.

“We are providing sanitiser to everyone at entrance, disallowing anyone not wearing masks, checking body temperature of patrons with a thermal gun and making our waiters wear gloves,” the spokesman said.

Patrons are happy to be back to their favourite joint.

“Whenever I used to visit College Street area earlier, I visited Coffee House. I befriended many people here over the years. We were heartbroken when it was closed down and we regularly inquired when it will open again,” said Aditya Ghosh, one of the early visitors.

The place, a melting pot of people from the world of art and culture for decades, had downed its shutters on March 20 this year after the West Bengal government imposed lockdown.

Started as Albert Hall in 1942 by the Coffee Board, it was named Coffee House in 1947 and was frequented by intellectuals such as author Sunil Gangopadhyay, poet Shakti Chattopadhyay and even American poet Allen Ginsberg during his sojourn to India.

It was also visited by director Satyajit Ray, his film critic friend Chidananda Dasgupta, filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak and economist Amartya Sen among countless others.

In 1958, the management decided to close down the Coffee House but it was re-opened the same year, thanks to the efforts of professors of the then Presidency College, now Presidency University, and the Calcutta University. The two institutes are located in the vicinity of the eatery.

Students and faculty from several colleges and universities also visit the joint, which has become integrated with the cultural heritage of the city.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New, more infectious strain of coronavirus now dominates global cases
Jul 03, 2020 12:32 IST
US job growth roars back, but Covid-19 resurgence threatens recovery
Jul 03, 2020 12:32 IST
Unlock 2.0: Uttarakhand exempts VIPs from quarantine, no restriction on tourists with negative Covid-19 report
Jul 03, 2020 12:39 IST
Governor of Bihar directive to streamline online education, says university and colleges to open only after govt decision
Jul 03, 2020 12:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.