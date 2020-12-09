Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s throwback pictures from Sandakphu trek will make you want to go on a holiday

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are globe trotters of the truest form. The two love to travel and run marathons in the most picturesque parts of the world. Take one look at their Instagram accounts and you will know what we are talking about.

Ankita Konwar’s recent post is also a testimony to that. The marathon runner shared a throwback picture featuring Milind and her atop the Sandakphu mountain in Nepal. In the photo, Ankita can be seen wearing a pastel pink puffer jacket teamed with a blue top inside.

She completed her athleisure look with a pair of grey pyjamas and a pair of light grey shoes. The 29-year-old kept her hair off her face by tying them in a ponytail. Milind, on the other hand, opted for a bright red and blue puffer jacket.

He too wore a pair of light grey pyjamas with his jacket and a pair of his special running shoes. The picturesque views in the pictures are making us want to go for a holiday as well. Ankita quoted Mark Twain and captioned the post, “‘Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.’ ~ Mark Twain (sic).”

Ankita has lately been going down the memory lane and sharing a lot of throwback pictures from her vacations. A video of the two mimicking seagulls on a beach also made rounds on the Internet recently. Ankita shared the hilarious video with the caption, “Mimicking the seagulls we saw on the beach. It’s harder than it looks though #feelitreelit #lategram #beachbirds #seabirds (sic).”

The couple, who recently returned to Mumbai from their Delhi trip, is quite vocal about physical and mental health on social media. Milind and Ankita keep sharing glimpses of their exercise sessions and urge fans to workout in order to stay fit.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a private ceremony two years ago in Alibaug.

