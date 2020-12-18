Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s throwback videos from the beach will make you crave for a vacation

Sections
Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been sharing a lot of throwback images and videos of themselves running on picturesque beaches from all around the world. It made us want to go on a holiday as well.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:04 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Milind and Ankita share throwback beach videos (Instagram/ankita_earthy)

Imagine running on warm sand on a beach with the ocean water lightly touching your feet and a beautiful sunset in the backdrop. Who wouldn’t want to exercise in such a setting, right? For fitness enthusiasts, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, it is their favourite place for a quick run. How do we know this? Take one look at their Instagram accounts and you will know too.

The couple has lately been sharing a lot of images and videos of themselves running on the beach and taking us along with them on these picturesque locations virtually. Ankita recently shared a throwback post from the time she ran 12k on the warm sand. The 29-year-old captioned the picture, “#throwback to this beautiful 12k run on the beach. I personally prefer summer over winter. What about you? Summer or winter? #throwbackthursday #beachfun #beachrun #love #life #memories (sic).”

 

In the picture, the couple can be seen running barefoot on the beach. For their 12k run, Ankita opted to wear a pink sports bra and flaunted her lean figure as she teamed it with a pair of peach shorts. On the other hand, a bare-chested Milind opted to wear just a pair of black shorts.



It was not just Ankita, the supermodel was also missing the beach and the warmth. He too took to his Instagram account to share a video which was captioned, “Just standing there like the sea birds (sic).” In the video, the actor can be seen standing still on the beach while maintaining a running pose.

 

That was not all Ankita shared another video of herself running on the beach and captioned it, “Beach runs are a must #runningmotivation #beachrun #reelsofinstagram #feelkaro (sic),” and we agree with her.

 

To be honest, their Instagram posts have left us craving for a beach vacation as well. What about you?

