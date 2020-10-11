Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar give fans a sneak peek of their mask-free New Jersey trip

While we revisit old travel memories, Bollywood’s supermodel Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are minting new ones in New Jersey. Keeping their travel bug alive amid Covid-19, the lovebirds were seen giving fans a sneak peek of their latest adventure and we cannot help but crave a similar getaway this weekend.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the couple shared pictures and boomerangs of their mask-free trip. Posing from a hill above New Jersey after a 15 hours flight, Milind and Ankita were seen twinning in black.

Milind elaborated in the caption, “the weather is fabulous the plaque behind us says George Washington, first American president, stood here in 1777 observing the movement of British troops during the revolution to gain independence from England (sic).”

Running in a sunkissed field with the US flag in the backdrop, Ankita shared a boomerang with contagious happiness as she ran towards the camera. She captioned the video, “When you’re finally alone enough to take off your mask . #saturdayvibes #feelitreelit #earthy (sic).”

Ankita and Milind tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. The duo never shies away from flaunting their love for each other or leaving fans swooning over their fun and romantic outings as they travel together around the world and their social media handles have enough pictures and videos to back our claim.

Enjoying a huge fan base on social media platforms, the duo is often seen leaving netizens smitten not only with their mushy romance but also with their travel and fitness enthusiasm which is goals.

