Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar take fans through a virtual tour of the New York City

Giving fans sleepless nights courtesy their glittering travel diaries, supermodel Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have been feeding the Internet a virtual tour of their vacation to New York City. Be it the glorious view of the New York City’s skyscrapers from Empire State Building’s 102nd floor or their adventure at the Met Museum, the lovebirds’ latest travel stint has kept fans hooked and we don’t blame them.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita have shared regular updates from their rejuvenating trip amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest set of pictures skip through their goofiness at the tourist spots while also giving a sneak-peek of the fitness enthusiasts’ food platters.

Donning a denim-on-denim while sporting a salt and pepper look, Milind sat barefoot on the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building and in the backdrop of New York City’s tall skyscrapers. He shared in the caption, “Sitting barefoot, more than 1,200ft above the pavement in New York city (sic).”

He added, “The observatory on the 102nd floor of the iconic Empire State Building, with its floor to ceiling windows and 360° view is just spectacular. Even on a rainy day like this one, you can see past the statue of liberty all the way to the Atlantic. This building has featured in more than 250 movies in the last 90 years, including some of my favorites, King Kong, Sleepless in Seattle and An affair to remember (sic).” The breathtaking picture was clicked by Ankita.

Pretending to strike a light conversation with the statues or pose and fake scared reaction next to King Kong’s poster all at the Empire State Building, Ankita kept her handle buzzing with chirpiness. She captioned the pictures, “Being the absolute goofball that I am #empirestatebuilding was so much fun! . #newyork #cityneversleeps #goofball #kingkong #102floors #travel #madness @milindrunning (sic).”

Check out some of their more pictures from New York here:

While we revisit old travel memories, Milind and Ankita are minting new ones in the US. Keeping their travel bug alive amid Covid-19, the duo has left fans craving for a similar getaway this mid-week.

