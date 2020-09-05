Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Natural disaster zone: Apart from COVID-19, Sudan faces three-month emergency over floods

Natural disaster zone: Apart from COVID-19, Sudan faces three-month emergency over floods

The current state of floods and rain this year in Sudan has exceeded the records set during the years 1946 and 1988, country declares three-month state of emergency

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 11:50 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, CAIRO

Sudan declares three-month state of emergency over floods (Twitter/AhmedNo63265364)

Sudan’s Security and Defense Council declared a national state of emergency for three months because of floods that have killed 99 people this year and designated Sudan a natural disaster zone, state news agency SUNA reported early on Saturday.

The Sudanese minister of labour and social development said that in addition to the deaths, floods this year have injured 46 people, inflicted damage on more than half a million people and caused the total and partial collapse of more than 100,000 homes, according to SUNA.

The rates of floods and rain for this year exceeded the records set during the years 1946 and 1988, with expectations of continued rising indicators, Minister Lena el-Sheikh added.

The council also announced the formation of a supreme committee headed by the ministry of labour and social development to deal with the ramifications of the floods for the fall of 2020, SUNA said.



(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Sep 05, 2020 11:07 IST
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart amid border tensions. Here’s what happened
Sep 05, 2020 12:37 IST
How India reached the grim figure of 4 million Covid-19 cases
Sep 05, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

India-Bangladesh inland waterway route to be operational from today: All you need to know
Sep 05, 2020 12:52 IST
Aaron Finch second-fastest after Virat Kohli to score 2000 T20I runs
Sep 05, 2020 12:50 IST
Akshay’s Bell Bottom look from sets goes viral, Charu, Rajeev reunited
Sep 05, 2020 12:51 IST
V movie review: Nani’s film is a colossal mess of an action-thriller
Sep 05, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.