Netherlands to stop flights coming from UK after finding new and more infectious coronavirus strain

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists recently revealed that they have detected a new strain of the novel coronavirus in Britain and it is 70% more infectious. As a result, Netherlands has put a ban on all flights coming from the UK.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:47 IST

Netherlands will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain detected a new coronavirus strain.

A travel ban will remain in place until Jan. 1, the government said in a statement early Sunday, adding that it is monitoring developments and is considering additional measures regarding other modes of transport.

Netherlands added that in early December, sampling of a case in the country had revealed the same virus strain as that found in the UK.

In measures to control the spread of virus, government issued a “do not travel” advisory, unless it is absolutely essential.

The ban came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced on Saturday that the new strain of coronavirus identified in the country is up to 70% more infectious.

Johnson also said London and southeast England, which are currently in the highest level of a three-tier system of rules, would now be placed in a new Tier 4 level.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

