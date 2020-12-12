Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / New York city to close indoor dining as coronavirus spike continues

New York city to close indoor dining as coronavirus spike continues

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he based his decision to close indoor dining on an updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that persons should avoid a situation of being unable to wear a mask while being in a public place indoors.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, New York

Representational image (UNSPLASH)

New York City will close indoor-dining beginning on Monday in an effort to clamp down on the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations that could overwhelm the health system, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference on Friday. “The hospitalizations continue to increase in New York City,” Cuomo said. “We said that we would watch it. If the hospitalization didn’t stabilize, we would close indoor dining. It has not. We’re going to close indoor dining on Monday.” Cuomo said hospitalizations of residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus topped 5,000 on Thursday.

The governor said he based his decision to close indoor dining on an updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that persons should avoid a situation of being unable to wear a mask while being in a public place indoors. Cuomo said the New York’s state clinical advisory team had unanimously endorsed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel’s decision to allow emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

Studies show about half of New York residents are refusing to get vaccinated due to the health risks involved. On Tuesday, the FDA said in a draft briefing document there are more than 20 possible side effects from taking the Pfizer vaccine, including death, stroke, heart attack, meningitis, encephalitis, autoimmune diseases, narcolepsy and others. The FDA also said that six people have died during the vaccine trials.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
by Neeraj Chauhan| Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
by Shailesh Gaikwad
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Farmer agitation no longer remains farmers’ movement; infiltrated by Leftist, Maoist elements: Piyush Goyal
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New insights about age-related macular degeneration could spur treatments
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
New York city to close indoor dining as coronavirus spike continues
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Pasta, pizza, pinni: All on a platter for protesting farmers
by Mohit Khanna
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.