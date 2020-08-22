Next stop, Hogwarts: Slytherin common room added as Harry Potter film set at Warner Bros studio in London reopens for tour

As the lockdown eases in different parts of the world, Potterheads are ready to mount their broomsticks and cannot keep calm since Warner Bros studio in London, United Kingdom resumed the Harry Potter studio tour from August 20. To celebrate the re-opening after five-month closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Harry Potter film set added a Slytherin common room.

Dressed as witches and wizards and carrying sanitizers instead of spells, Potterheads maintained proper social distancing protocols at the studio which witnessed the filming of all eight Harry Potter movies. In an interview with Reuters, General Manager of the studio, Geoff Spooner told, “After five months we are really pleased to be back and open today at the studio tour, welcoming visitors back to Hogwarts, back to the home of Harry Potter films, to see all of our amazing sets, props, costumes and including for the first time, this fantastic Slytherin common room.”

Setting Potterheads on a frenzy, Warner Bros. Studio Tour had alerted fans ahead of the re-opening. Sharing a picture of Hagrid’s statue standing with a lantern, ready to welcome visitors at the gate, the studio informed, “Step back into the world of Harry Potter and experience the magic, once again. Follow the link in our bio to book your next Studio Tour visit and find everything you need to know before you arrive.”

Another set of pictures gave a glimpse of the Slytherin celebrations added to the studio. The caption read, “Let’s hear it for the green and silver! Take a first look at our special feature, A Celebration of Slytherin and explore the filmmaking magic behind Hogwarts’ most cunning house.” With Slytherin common room added to mark the re-opening of the studio, WB shared, “You don’t need to be under the guise of Polyjuice potion to discover the secrets of the Slytherin common room up close! Designed to look like a dungeon carved out of solid rock, you can now discover this set during your Studio Tour visit.”

Hold our broomsticks as we book our tickets to the magic world of witchcraft and wizardry!

