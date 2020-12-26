Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / No cafes, no tourists: Coronavirus empties streets of old Athens

No cafes, no tourists: Coronavirus empties streets of old Athens

The coronavirus pandemic has kept tourists away from the historic city center that forms a semi-circle around the Acropolis, and the area remained unusually devoid of pedestrians and motorists before Christmas.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Athens Greece

Athens, Greece (Unsplash)

It’s been a while since visitors to Greece sought out souvenirs in Athens’ oldest neighbourhood. The winding streets of Plaka, laid out long before the city imported a grid system, are lined with closed stores behind aluminum shutters. The coronavirus pandemic has kept tourists away from the historic city center that forms a semi-circle around the Acropolis, and the area remained unusually devoid of pedestrians and motorists before Christmas.

In their absence, ancient monuments are a little easier to make out from a distance, fewer horns are sounding in traffic and homeless cats parked in front of cafes are a little less aloof.

Greece so far has imposed two nationwide lockdowns since the start of the pandemic. The first, in the spring, kept the country’s infection rates low. Authorities ordered the second in response to a rapid post-summer rise in reported cases and as of Christmas Eve has seen 4,4,57 confirmed virus-related deaths.

The restrictions have closed bars, restaurants, coffee shops and many other businesses considered non-essential but which make up a large slice of Greece’s tourism-dependent economy.

The number of visitors traveling to the country plummeted 76.1 per cent during the first 10 months of 2020 compared to a year earlier. Spending sank 77 per cent, according to central bank data released this week.

Greece is expected to see a 10.5 per cent contraction of its gross domestic product this year compared to the forecasted EU average of 7.4 per cent, while its debt-to-GDP ratio is set to surge to a staggering 208.9 per cent.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

latest news

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
by Press Trust of India
Result delays disrupt jobs, further studies for SPPU students
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Pawar slams Patil for “return to Kolhapur” comment 
by Abhay Khairnar
PMC awaits state government nod for medical college recruitment
by Abhay Khairnar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.