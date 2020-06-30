Sections
Home / Travel / “On our knees”: Kenya’s tourism revenue collapses due to Covid-19 crisis

“On our knees”: Kenya’s tourism revenue collapses due to Covid-19 crisis

From Indian Ocean beaches to the Maasai Mara wildlife reserve, tourism contributes 10% of Kenya’s annual economic output and employs over 2 million people.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:57 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Nairobi

Kenya has lost 80 billion shillings ($752 million) so far in tourism revenue, about half of last year’s total, due to the coronavirus crisis. (Unsplash)

Kenya has lost 80 billion shillings ($752 million) so far in tourism revenue, about half of last year’s total, due to the coronavirus crisis, its tourism minister said on Monday.

The sector is one of the leading sources of foreign exchange, earning 163.56 billion shillings ($1.54 billion) last year, which had been expected to grow 1% in 2020.

Tourism Minister Najib Balala said things would get worse before they can improve. “The second half is almost as good as zero. So we have a major problem,” he told reporters after launching his ministry’s study on Covid-19’s impact.

The estimated losses include cancelled bookings for the high season months of July-October, said Mohammed Hersi, the chairman of the Kenya Tourism Federation, a private sector lobby.



From Indian Ocean beaches to the Maasai Mara wildlife reserve, tourism contributes 10% of Kenya’s annual economic output and employs over 2 million people.

Kenya, which so far has confirmed more than 6,000 cases of the disease, shut its airspace to commercial flights in March. It has also banned movement into and out of the capital Nairobi and the coastal resort city of Mombasa.

“Out of business”

“The entire tourism sector is out of business. There are major job losses,” Balala said. “We are on our knees.”

Resorts will be required to observe strict social distancing and hygiene measures to curb the spread of the virus once they reopen, Balala said, without giving any timelines.

The government has also ordered all bars and nightclubs to be closed and it has imposed a daily, nighttime curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite its wide variety of tourist products, Kenya attracts fewer visitors than competitors like South Africa due to frequent political upheavals and insurgent attacks.

Between 2012 and 2015, visitor numbers and tourism earnings fell after a spate of attacks claimed by Somalia’s al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which wants Nairobi to pull troops out of Somalia.

A reduction in attacks in the years that followed allowed the sector to rebound.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SSC JHT Notification 2020 released for 283 vacancies, check important details here
Jun 30, 2020 11:13 IST
Rodgers says Leicester will be flexible amid COVID-19 spike
Jun 30, 2020 11:11 IST
Over 80% Canadians support boycott of Chinese goods, says poll
Jun 30, 2020 11:10 IST
Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 get new release dates
Jun 30, 2020 11:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.