Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Pahalgam’s Autumn Festival displaying traditional art, craft, and ethnic cuisine concludes after two-days in J&K area

Pahalgam’s Autumn Festival displaying traditional art, craft, and ethnic cuisine concludes after two-days in J&K area

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department ‘s two-day Autumn Festival in Pahalgam concludes after exhibiting village crafts, fruits, traditional art and ethnic cuisine set up to boost tourism in the area

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]

Two-day Autumn Festival to boost tourism in J&K’s Pahalgam concludes (Twitter/diprjk)

The two-day Autumn Festival organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department at the Pahalgam area of Anantnag came to a close on Sunday.

The festival was conducted with the objective of reviving the tourism sector which had been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nisar Ahmad, Director of Tourism in Kashmir said, “This festival was organized to revive our economy. For the last six months, people stayed at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want Pahalgam to be revived as a go-to tourist destination and hope our products come to be known across the world.”

The festival included an exhibition of village crafts drawn from the adjoining village tapestry of cottage craft and handicrafts, cuisine, fruits, and other components of the village economy. About 20 stalls displaying traditional art, craft, and ethnic cuisine had been set up at the Pahalgam Club by various departments like Horticulture, Agriculture, Handicrafts, Handlooms, Tourism, Fisheries, Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering, and local social enterprises.



Javaid Malik, a local tour guide said that he was grateful that the tourism department organised this festival to attract tourists as his livelihood depended visitors from outside.

“I am grateful to the tourism department for organising this festival for these two days as my livelihood depends on tourism. I hope that more people come here in the near future to see how beautiful our district is,” Malik said.

The festival also included a special three-hour cultural and musical program that featured local artists and actors.

“For the last six months, there is no entertainment and no liveliness. People have victims of depression by staying in their homes due to COVID. Now that restrictions have decreased and people are able to come out, we feel like we are free birds who have been released from a cage,” said Ejaz Rah, a popular singer who came to perform at the festival.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today, to review Covid-19 situation
Oct 19, 2020 10:38 IST
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Oct 19, 2020 10:17 IST
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Oct 19, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Khan dies, Sriti and Shabir bid adieu
Oct 19, 2020 10:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today
Oct 19, 2020 10:35 IST
MP Police’s cyber cell arrests 6 for defrauding companies of export promotion benefit
Oct 19, 2020 10:31 IST
Maryam Nawaz’s husband ‘arrested’ in Karachi after rally against government
Oct 19, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.