Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK

Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK

Pakistan on Monday extended the ban on flights from the UK for another week over fears of a new variant of the coronavirus which is reportedly spreading at a much faster rate.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Islamabad

The extension was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after the government decided that the threat level regarding the virus from the UK had not reduced. (Unsplash)

Pakistan on Monday extended the ban on flights from the UK for another week over fears of a new variant of the coronavirus which is reportedly spreading at a much faster rate.

The extension was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after the government decided that the threat level regarding the virus from the UK had not reduced.

A communique sent by the CAA said: “The restrictions will remain in place till January 4, 2021, 2359 hours.” The restrictions may be reviewed for further extension later.

Initially the ban was imposed last week at the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and it was to stay until the midnight of December 29.



The restrictions introduced through the previous communique are still in place. Pakistani passport holders who have travelled to the UK on visitor/temporary visas will be allowed to return to the country but will have to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, conducted within 72 hours prior to flight, according to the restrictions.

The passengers will also take a PCR test on arrival in Pakistan under arrangement with the Directorate of Central Health Establishment or regional health staff and will stay inside the airport or in a government facility until the PCR test is taken.

They will observe a mandatory enforced home quarantine for seven days. The trace and test apply to all passengers arriving from the UK.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
by Shishir Gupta
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
by Naresh Kamath
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Amitabh once tried to ‘replicate’ Michael Jackson: ‘What a failure I was!’
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘One of the most important hundreds in Indian cricket history’: Gavaskar
by hindustantimes.com
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Monday Musings: A dismal year for India, but even worse for Pune
by Yogesh Joshi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.