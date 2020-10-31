Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Pakistan issues new travel advisory amid surge in Covid-19 cases globally

Pakistan issues new travel advisory amid surge in Covid-19 cases globally

Authorities in Pakistan have issued a new travel advisory, reducing from 30 to 22 the number of countries from where passengers will be allowed to enter without a coronavirus test following a surge in Covid-19 cases globally.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Islamabad

Representational image (Unsplash)

Authorities in Pakistan have issued a new travel advisory, reducing from 30 to 22 the number of countries from where passengers will be allowed to enter without a coronavirus test following a surge in Covid-19 cases globally. The latest travel advisory by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday divides international travellers into two categories.

Passengers under category A will not need any negative Covid-19 report while those in category B will be required to undergo coronavirus screening 96 hours before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

The move comes after a Covid-19 surge across the globe. Singapore, Turkey, China, New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka are among the countries kept in category A.

The notification will be valid from November 6 till December 31.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Oct 31, 2020 19:27 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Padikkal, Philippe battle early on slowish surface
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

Worried about girl child, Hyderabad couple sells newborn, arrested: Police
Oct 31, 2020 19:38 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad slams Kavita, says she ‘can’t come in and dominate’
Oct 31, 2020 19:36 IST
MP bypoll: BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan played tricks to unseat Congress, says Sachin Pilot
Oct 31, 2020 19:36 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Padikkal, Philippe battle early on slowish surface
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.