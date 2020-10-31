Pakistan issues new travel advisory amid surge in Covid-19 cases globally

Authorities in Pakistan have issued a new travel advisory, reducing from 30 to 22 the number of countries from where passengers will be allowed to enter without a coronavirus test following a surge in Covid-19 cases globally. The latest travel advisory by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday divides international travellers into two categories.

Passengers under category A will not need any negative Covid-19 report while those in category B will be required to undergo coronavirus screening 96 hours before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

The move comes after a Covid-19 surge across the globe. Singapore, Turkey, China, New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka are among the countries kept in category A.

The notification will be valid from November 6 till December 31.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

