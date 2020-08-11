Sections
Home / Travel / Paris of the Caribbean: Havana, Cuba gets its own Eiffel Tower. See pics

Paris of the Caribbean: Havana, Cuba gets its own Eiffel Tower. See pics

The illuminated four-meter (13-ft) high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge Enrique Salgado lights up a corner of the otherwise dimly-lit Arroyo Naranjo southern residential district of the capital.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Havana

Jorge Enrique Salgado poses for a photo beside a replica of the Eiffel Tower he built on the roof of his home in Havana, Cuba, August 7, 2020. (REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)

Havana was once dubbed the ‘Paris of the Caribbean’ for its beautiful architecture, vibrant arts scene, and flourishing nightlife. Now it even has its own Eiffel Tower.

The illuminated four-meter (13-ft) high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge Enrique Salgado lights up a corner of the otherwise dimly-lit Arroyo Naranjo southern residential district of the capital.

Salgado, 52, an accountant who learnt metalworking from his father, says he has never been to Paris. But he had seen the Eiffel Tower in films and photos and when his son asked him to make an antenna to capture the Wi-Fi signal of a nearby park, he hit on the idea of making a model.

SEE PHOTOS: Cuba’s Havana, the Paris of the Caribbean, gets its own Eiffel Tower



Home internet service is not widely available in the Communist-run island, but Wi-Fi hotspots have been rolled out in parks and plazas nationwide since 2015.



In the end, the project took on a life of its own and they never installed the antenna because they felt it would ruin the aesthetic of the model that took months to build. Cuba has also rolled out mobile internet over the last year and a half.

“To make the tower, my son downloaded plans, models, photos and other details via the internet,” said Salgado. “I realized the original tower was built piece by piece so that’s what I did.”

Salgado said he bought and salvaged pieces of iron railings to built the tower on the roof of his home, using car halogens to light it up, in a country where it is often difficult to find material.

“We based our lighting exactly on the original,” said his son, Enrique Salgado, who helped him build the replica.

The enthusiasm in the neighborhood for his Eiffel Tower has kindled hopes he could make a living from the passion project and he is now working on a slightly smaller model to sell.

“I never thought of dedicating myself to this, never,” said Salgado. “(But) it would be an honor to be able to live off this.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JD(U) snubs LJP says alliance in Bihar is with BJP, NDA rift widens
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
India could’ve been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 yrs: Rajnath Singh
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Top-seeded Simona Halep makes 2nd round of Prague Open
Aug 11, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.