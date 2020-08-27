Sections
Home / Travel / Prison selfies: Thailand to boost economy by turning jails into tourist spots

Prison selfies: Thailand to boost economy by turning jails into tourist spots

Prison tourism: To recover from an economic slump amid COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand plans to convert about half of its jails into major tourist attractions

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:33 IST

By Reuters by Rina Chandran | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bangkok

Thailand to convert prisons into tourist spots (Twitter/Jungkook__China)

Thailand plans to turn about half its prisons into tourist attractions to boost visitor numbers as the Southeast Asian nation struggles to recover from an economic slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sporting events, art exhibitions, cooking contests and souvenirs made by inmates will be rolled out in 72 of the country’s 143 prisons, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said this week.

A pilot scheme is being tested in five prisons, including those in the cities of Trat, Rayong and Ratchaburi, he said.

This would not only bring much-needed visitors, but also prepare inmates for a “normal life in society” and change the image of prisons from being “a twilight world to a world of opportunities”, he added.



The concept of prison tourism is not new. From tours of Alcatraz in San Francisco to the notorious Hoa Lo prison in Hanoi that is now a museum, prisons are major attractions worldwide.

Some defunct prisons have even been converted into luxury hotels, while a women’s jail in Colombia has a restaurant run by inmates, and a Singapore prison hosts an annual charitable run.

But luring tourists without addressing fundamental concerns about Thailand’s prison system, including overcrowding and the large number of women inmates, is “not acceptable”, said Debbie Stothard, founder of Altsean, a human rights network.

“It’s a good idea if it’s meant to give prisoners more skills and help them integrate into society,” said Stothard.

“But it has to be part of a broader rights-based approach to reform the system,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday.

Thailand has the largest prison population in Southeast Asia, and inmates have limited access to medical facilities, food, water and sanitation, according to a 2017 report by the International Federation for Human Rights.

A 2017 law was aimed at improving prison conditions, and Thailand’s Justice Ministry has vowed to ease overcrowding, as well as provide vocational training for prisoners.

The tourism project is a part of this plan, Somsak said.

Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy has taken a hit from the coronavirus, with only about 8 million visitors expected this year, a fifth of last year’s total.

But driving visitors to correctional facilities is not the answer, even though Thailand has successfully turned the islands of Koh Tao and Koh Tarutao - which were once prisons - into popular tourist spots, said Stuart McDonald, co-founder of website Travelfish.

“It raises significant concerns around the sensitivity of what is made available to the public, and how the rights and privacy of prisoners would be protected — for instance, would they have a choice not to participate?” he said.

“Prisons should be working to rehabilitate prisoners regardless of any possible tourism appeal wrapped up in the process.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jilted lover, friend held for vandalising vehicles in Bibvewadi
Aug 27, 2020 18:28 IST
Messi’s departure jeopardizes Barcelona’s restructuring plan
Aug 27, 2020 18:24 IST
Sushant’s niece on drug angle: ‘Why make him suffer like this?’
Aug 27, 2020 18:26 IST
2 booked for allegedly forging bank documents to evade vehicle loan payment
Aug 27, 2020 18:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.