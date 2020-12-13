Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Quarantine-free access for travellers from the Cook Islands to New Zealand in first quarter of 2021

Quarantine-free access for travellers from the Cook Islands to New Zealand in first quarter of 2021

New Zealand will work at pace to implement quarantine-free access for travellers to and from the Cook Islands, having acknowledged their Covid-free status, to resume many aspects of life that have been disrupted by Covid-19 including access to health and education and reuniting family and friends

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Wellington [New Zealand]

New Zealand, Cook Islands announce quarantine-free travel bubble (Twitter/CINewsOnline)

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown announced on Saturday the “Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand.”

Both prime ministers and their cabinets have instructed officials to continue working together to put in place all measures required to safely recommence two-way quarantine-free travel in the first quarter of 2021, a joint statement said.

“The Arrangement recognises the special ties between New Zealand and the Cook Islands. It will allow people to travel more easily between our two countries while acknowledging that the priority remains to protect our populations from Covid-19,” Prime Minister Ardern said.

Prime Minister Brown welcomed progress, noting that the free movement of people between New Zealand and the Cook Islands is central to our close relationship and integral to the Cook Islands’ recovery from Covid-19 impact.



“This Arrangement is the next step towards resuming many aspects of life in the Cook Islands that have been disrupted by Covid-19, including access to health and education, and reuniting family and friends,” Prime Minister Brown said.

Acknowledging the Cook Islands’ Covid-free status, New Zealand will work at pace to implement quarantine-free access for travellers from the Cook Islands to New Zealand as the first step in a phased approach to the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel between the two nations.

“Quarantine-free access for travellers from the Cook Islands to New Zealand will provide for the movement of people for delivering and accessing essential services while allowing officials to finalise preparations for a safe return to two-way quarantine-free travel” Prime Minister Ardern said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

Elon Musk urges Tesla workers to boost output through end of year
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Hyderabad man runs ‘Don’t Waste Food’ initiative, feeds 2,000 daily
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
At 361, AQI in Delhi remains in very poor category
by HT Correspondent
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.