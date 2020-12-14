Quarantine-free travel might begin between Australia-New Zealand in early 2021

Sections
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that the travel bubble with Australia could begin early in the next year. She also mentioned that the bubble with Cook Islands will be operational first.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 09:22 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Nishtha Grover,

Australia-New Zealand quarantine-free travel to begin in early 2021 (Twitter/_HawkinsED)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a travel bubble with Australia could begin in the first quarter of next year once final details have been worked out.

Addressing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Ardern said the quarantine-free arrangements depended on levels of Covid-19 in both countries not getting worse. A bubble with the Cook Islands is likely to come first, she said.

Australia and New Zealand already have a limited travel corridor, but anyone returning from a trip from Australia must quarantine for 14 days on their return.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

