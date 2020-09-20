Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Riyadh-Chennai flight scheduled to bring back Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia on September 24

Riyadh-Chennai flight scheduled to bring back Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia on September 24

Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on Sept 24 via Riyadh-Chennai flight, other flights from Riyadh and Jeddah being currently worked out

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:30 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Riyadh [Saudi Arabia]

Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on Sept 24 (Twitter/JPJets_Group)

The second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia will reach India on September 24 via the Riyadh-Chennai flight.

“The Mission has been trying to resolve the issue of Indians in Saudi deportation centres in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs for quite some time now,” the Embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

According to the statement, the first batch of around 500 deportees was sent in May, 2020 to Hyderabad. “Multiple agencies were involved at both ends and several clearances were needed besides strictly following health protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in India.”

The Embassy said currently, the Mission in Riyadh, Consulate in Jeddah, and MEA are arranging flights and quarantine facilities for the second batch of deportees.

“The first flight from Riyadh-Chennai is scheduled to depart on September 24. Further flights from Riyadh and Jeddah are currently being worked out and will be notified shortly. The Mission and Consulate officials are in regular touch with deportation authorities,” it said in its statement.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 10:47 IST
With 92,605 Covid-19 cases and 1,133 deaths, India’s tally over 5.4 million
Sep 20, 2020 10:21 IST
BSF foils Pakistan attempt to smuggle drugs, arms, ammo into Jammu
Sep 20, 2020 10:20 IST
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Sep 20, 2020 04:55 IST

latest news

Vivek Oberoi joins cast of Rosie The Saffron Chapter, shares motion poster
Sep 20, 2020 10:46 IST
4 killed, 9 injured as truck hits tempo in Ayodhya
Sep 20, 2020 10:43 IST
Trump intends to name woman as US Supreme Court judge
Sep 20, 2020 10:42 IST
Baby’s heartbeat can reveal if mother is dealing with anxiety or depression
Sep 20, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.