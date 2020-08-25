Royal Caravan: Live like Queen Elizabeth in this Buckingham Palace style camper

We have all once in our life dreamed of living like royalty, and now a holiday camper designed to the likeness of Queen Elizabeth’s London home, the Buckingham Palace, is promising to make those dreams come true. The Royal Caravan is a first of its kind initiative, and has chandeliers in all the rooms, gold and red velvet “monumental thrones to command from”, a four-poster bed decorated with a royal crown, a royal dog bed and gold-plated dog bowls for those with pets. It also has the “ultimate throne”, a gold-plated toilet. All of this at a super affordable £13.25 (approx Rs 1300) per person per night.

Gold and red velvet “monumental thrones to command from”. ( Parkdean Resorts )

The caravan, which is located in Cayton Bay, Scarborough, has been given a £100,000 ( approximately Rs one crore) makeover (as per reports in the Daily Mail) by Parkdean Resorts to recreate the likeness of the Buckingham Palace. The website for Parkdean Resorts boats, Turn your staycation into a royal affair, the regal caravan comprising a plush drawing room accented with a chaise longue, decadent chandelier and monumental thrones to command from. Although the open-plan kitchen is no place for a royal, this filigree laced haven will turn any task into a fairytale.”

Inside the camper’s kitchen and dining area. ( Parkdean Resorts )

The website also features a video below the listing text, “Take a tour of one’s royal crib with Queen Lizzie and the whole family to see the splendour for yourself. A static home that has a sparkle like Markle”, in a very MTV cribs style with the whole Royal Family in the camper as Queen “Lizzie” gives you a tour of her static home.

In the video “Queen Elizabeth” takes the viewers through the camper, sitting on the bed in the royal bedroom she sadly says, “This is not where the magic happens”. One also sees cute Corgis running about, “Kate and Will” do the dishes in the kitchen and the second bedroom, “William and Harry’s” room.

The Royal Caravan promises to turn paupers into princes with its “iconic parlour and a second powder room alongside a twin chambre”. The camper can comfortably sleep up to 4 people, and claims to be “dripping in luxury for the holiday of a lifetime”.

