Home / Travel / Russia may soon resume flights to France, Hungary, China’s Shanghai and four other countries this week

Russia may soon resume flights to France, Hungary, China’s Shanghai and four other countries this week

After resuming flights to London, Turkey, Tanzania and Switzerland, Russia may open its borders to flights from seven other countries this week

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 13:35 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, MOSCOW

Russia may open its borders to seven more international flights this week (Twitter/Russia)

Russian authorities may this week announce the resumption of international flights to France, Hungary, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan and China’s Shanghai, the Izvestia newspaper cited unnamed airport and airline sources as saying on Monday.

Russia grounded international commercial flights during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year and has so far only resumed flights to London, Turkey, Tanzania and Switzerland.

Russia has confirmed the world’s fourth largest tally of coronavirus cases. It has recorded close to 5,000 new cases of the virus on a daily basis for the last several weeks.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)



