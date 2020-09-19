Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Russia to resume flights with Belarus and others from next week amid Covid-19

Russia to resume flights with Belarus and others from next week amid Covid-19

Throwing its borders open, Russia will resume flights with Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and South Korea from next week

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 11:02 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Moscow

Russia to resume flights with Belarus and others from next week amid Covid-19 (Twitter/eTurboNews)

Russia will resume flights with Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan from Sept. 21 and with South Korea from Sept. 27, Russia’s coronavirus crisis centre, a government body, said in a statement on Friday.

The flights will operate in both directions and will be weekly, the centre said.

The centre also said that it was suspending the government’s special evacuation flights, a program launched to return Russian citizens to Russia after international air travel links were suspended in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI files charge sheet against Christian Michel James, Rajiv Saxena
Sep 19, 2020 12:00 IST
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 10:39 IST
Parliament monsoon session: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Sep 19, 2020 12:02 IST
Earth Sciences ministry may buy instrumented research aircraft for Rs 250 crore
Sep 19, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

Priyanka’s birthday wish for Danielle, Sushant’s sister talks of loss
Sep 19, 2020 12:00 IST
Parliament monsoon session: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Sep 19, 2020 12:02 IST
On eve of polls, Bihar parties underline importance of ecological issues
Sep 19, 2020 11:56 IST
Hera Pheri movie series characters as computer keys? Check hilarious tweet
Sep 19, 2020 11:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.