Russia to resume flights with Belarus and others from next week amid Covid-19
Throwing its borders open, Russia will resume flights with Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and South Korea from next week
Russia will resume flights with Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan from Sept. 21 and with South Korea from Sept. 27, Russia’s coronavirus crisis centre, a government body, said in a statement on Friday.
The flights will operate in both directions and will be weekly, the centre said.
The centre also said that it was suspending the government’s special evacuation flights, a program launched to return Russian citizens to Russia after international air travel links were suspended in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
