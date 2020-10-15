Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Sabarimala temple to be opened for devotees during during the Malayalam month of Thulam

Sabarimala temple to be opened for devotees during during the Malayalam month of Thulam

A virtual queue portal for the booking of darshans at the temple has been opened for the public as Sabarimala temple opens from October 16 during Thulam

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India]

Sabarimala temple to be opened from October 16 for devotees during Thulam (Twitter/Sham_Gupta007)

The Sabarimala temple will be opened for devotees for five days starting from Friday during the Malayalam month of Thulam amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), only 250 people will be allowed to visit on a single day and booking will be done on a first come first serve basis. A virtual queue portal for the booking of darshans at the temple has been opened for the public.

A COVID-19-negative certificate will be mandatory and pilgrims will be required to take the test 48 hours before reaching Pamba. Those arriving without the certificate will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at the base camp at Nilackal. Special showers are arranged for bathing and devotees will not be allowed to bathe in the Pampa river.

The TBD also informed that toilet and bathroom facilities have been set up at Pampa, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam, and sanitisers, soap and water have been arranged at various points.

Devotees will ascend and descend through the Swami Ayyappan Road and special marks have been put in place for devotees to perform darshan at Sannidhanam in accordance with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

There will be no accommodation for devotees at Sabarimala. In addition to the regular poojas, Udayasthamana poojas and Padi poojas will also be held, the TDB said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 12:36 IST
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
Oct 15, 2020 13:33 IST

latest news

SC reserves order on plea seeking top court monitored probe in Hathras case
Oct 15, 2020 14:26 IST
UN rights official calls for lifting North Korea sanctions citing Covid-19
Oct 15, 2020 14:26 IST
Kareena wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha amid ‘pandemic, pregnancy’
Oct 15, 2020 14:23 IST
Aahana: I’ve always questioned scarcity of good parts for women on screen
Oct 15, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.