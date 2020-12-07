Saif Ali Khan joins Kareena Kapoor Khan-Taimur on a village walk in Palampur, here are its 5 tourist attractions

There is something magical about sunrises in the mountains that make all stress evaporate in a jiffy and we are sure actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan must be feeling the same as they accompanied Taimur and started the week with a village walk in Palampur which is beautifully set against the alluring Dhauladhar Range of the Himalayas. From tea plantations and art galleries to serene temples and quaint monasteries, Palampur has much to offer as an offbeat tourist destination and Saif, Kareena and Taimur’s recent visit to the Himachal town has now made it into travellers’ bucket list.

The pictures currently going viral on the Internet, show Saif taking a break from the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Bhoot Police’ which is set in Dharamshala. Both Saif and Kareena along with paparazzi’s favourite kid, Taimur, posed for happy pictures with the locals while boosting the tourism of the place.

Here are 5 tourists attractions of Palampur which should be visited on priority next time you go to the plateau or even Kangra since the town is 35 kms from there:

1. Tea gardens

Known as the ‘Tea Capital of North India’, Palampur’s tea gardens are open from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

From being the photographers’ heaven to a treat to the visitor’s eyes, the gardens offer to take one through the details of tea processing.

2. Naam Art Gallery

Boasting of gorgeous interiors and acrylics or watercolour paintings drawn by various legendary artists, the Naam Art Gallery can be visited from 10 am to 7 pm for a mere fee of Rs 10 per person.

While the art pieces here depict Himachal culture and lifestyle, most of the paintings feature the theme of Europe and houses a variety of European art collections.

3. Jakhni Mata Temple

This most visited tourist attractions of Palampur promises an enchanting view in exchange for an arduous trek to reach the temple.

Open daily from 5 am to 9pm, the Jakhni Mata Temple offers an alluring view of the enchanting Kangra Valley, the tiny sleepy hamlets scattered around and the magnificient Dhauladhar Mountain Range.

4. Tashi Jong Monastery

Located about 15 kilometers from Kangra District, this charming Buddist Monastery can be reached by a bus or taxi and is open for visitors only for a few hours between 8 am to 12 pm.

Tashi Jong means ‘Auspicious Valley’ in Tibetan and the Monastery encompasses a small stratum of the refugees from Tibet apart from being ornamented with a beautiful look alike stupa, Buddha statues, carvings on wood, colourful prayer flags, Tibetan artifacts, paintings and a craft emporium in the region.

5. Andretta Pottery

Around 9 km from Palampur, Andretta Pottery is considered India’s oldest working studio pottery which excels in handmade pottery with special slip designing technique.

From offering 15 minutes session to a full guided tour and even a residential course for 3 months, the place promises to enrich visitors with the humble art of traditional pottery making and allows tourists from 10 am to 5pm.

Palampur’s trekking trails are lined by forests of pine and deodar while paragliding awaits adventure lovers at Bir-Biling which is 35 kms away. On one edge, the dramatic Neugal chasm and the Bundla stream cut across.

