Samantha Akkineni shares stunning pictures of Maldives sky touching the sea and we are getting serious travel FOMO

Samantha Akkineni’s getaway to the tropical Maldives setting will leave you craving for a similar exotic escapism from work-from-home woes this weekend and these alluring pictures from her travel diaries are proof

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:01 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Samantha Akkineni shares stunning pictures of Maldives sky touching the sea (Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)

From picture-perfect private villas extending to alabaster white sand beaches or swings suspended over turquoise blue waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, everything about the Maldives pulls at our heart strings and Samantha Akkineni’s pictures from there are nothing short of a visual treat. Giving us serious travel FOMO as we tackle work from home, the South actor’s tropical getaway for husband Naga Chaitanya’s birthday makes us wish for a similar exotic escapism.

Fans can vouch for Samantha’s social media handle currently flooding with sneak peeks of her scuba diving or unwinding session at the resort which will instantly make you go weak in the knees. However, Naga Chaitanya did not make an appearance in any of her pictures or videos except on the day of his birthday.

 

 



 

Staying at Joali Maldives, the Telugu star recently shared a picture featuring her holding her floppy hat while her white flowy dress was caught in the wind. The picture gave a glimpse of the stunning Maldives sky touching the azure blue sea as if one with nature. The picture was captioned, “Bright sunny days (sic).”

 

Check out some of Samantha’s pictures from Maldives here:

 

 

 

From underwater hotels to overwater private bungalows, the Maldives hosts travellers in nothing short of a paradise and is mostly isolated which attracts travellers looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life. Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas.

 

 

 

Recently, the tourist hotspot was flocked by Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif and others, all of whom have now returned back to India. Sonakshi Sinha too flew back recently but cannot stop sharing sultry pictures from her vacay where she claims to have left her heart.

