San Francisco faces ‘most dangerous time ’ with jump in coronavirus cases, sets new Covid-19 curbs

From cutting down the capacity at indoor stores and pharmacies to 25% to shutting down movie theaters, gyms, museums, zoos, aquariums, carousels, ferris wheels, train rides, trampolines and even houses of worship, San Francisco lays down new restrictions amid Covid-19 spike

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:20 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz,

San Francisco setting new Covid-19 curbs, faces ‘dangerous’ period (Twitter/Paddy_Owens66)

San Francisco was moved to the most restrictive tier by California following a jump in coronavirus cases, prompting a slew of new measures across the city.

“I don’t know how to be more clear -- this is the most dangerous time we’ve faced during this pandemic,” said Mayor London Breed.

The new restrictions will kick off Sunday, starting with the closure of movie theaters, gyms, museums, zoos and aquariums, and even houses of worship -- a move resisted by Los Angeles on Friday. The capacity at indoor stores, including pharmacies, will be cut by half to 25%.

Outdoor entertainment activities including carousels, ferris wheels, train rides and trampolines will also be shut, though playgrounds, mini-golf, skate parks and batting cages can still operate. Schools that have already opened will be able to stay open. Along with most of the state that faced new restrictions, the 10 p.m. overnight curfew will also start Monday, the city said.



The move is hitting San Francisco just as Thanksgiving kicked off the holiday season, with an expected increase in travel and retail activity. The city also advised its residents against leaving the county and recommended a 14-day quarantine for anyone who has traveled out of the state.

San Francisco county has had over 15,000 coronavirus cases and 160 deaths, much lower than many other parts of California. In all, the state has had over 1.1 million Covid-19 cases and over 19,000 deaths.

A number of California counties were also moved into the most restrictive “purple” tier, including neighboring San Mateo county, where the San Francisco International Airport is located.

