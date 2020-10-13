Selected tourism centres in Kerala to open up

Sections
After several months of the Covid-19 lockdown, the Kerala government on Monday allowed select tourism centres in the state to open in two phases in strict compliance with the Covid-19 precautions.

Houseboats and other tourist boats will also be allowed to operate, while tourism beaches will be allowed from November 1. (Pixabay)

As per a statement, the order was issued with conditional entry to hill station adventure resorts and backwater tourism centres for tourists inside and outside the state.

Houseboats and other tourist boats will also be allowed to operate, while tourism beaches will be allowed from November 1.

“Despite the ongoing Covid-19 threat, many other states in the country had earlier opened up the tourism sector. However, as a densely populated state, the restriction should be made in Kerala. Tourism is not included in the prohibited category in the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Home Ministry. Based on this, the state government has taken a decision to provide relief to the tourism industry in the state on the basis of the assessment that there is no threat in opening tourism centers with strict precautions,” Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was quoted in the statement.



Quarantine has not been made mandatory for tourists from other states for short visits of up to one week but will have to register on the Covid Jagratha Portal.

The statement further advised tourists not to travel if they had symptoms of the coronavirus and said that masks, social distancing and sanitization were compulsory. If tourists develop symptoms during their visit, they should consult a doctor.

“Tourist centres and hotels should have facilities to check the body temperature of travellers, wash their hands thoroughly, and take all other precautions prescribed by the Health Department. Sidewalks, handrails, and seats should be disinfected with sanitizer spray and the names and details of those who visit the tourism centres should be recorded. The Deputy Directors of Tourism and the DTPC Secretaries will be responsible for ensuring that the Covid protocol is complied with. Tourist centres should be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals,” the order said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

