Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s apply picking stint in Manali makes ‘apple farmer’ Preity Zinta offer her a new job

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s apply picking stint in Manali makes ‘apple farmer’ Preity Zinta offer her a new job

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ‘cray’ excitement looks contagious as she picks apples in Manali, Preity Zinta shares lesser known fact over the viral video

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:54 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

‘Apple farmer’ Preity Zinta offers Shilpa Shetty a new job after this video from Manali (Instagram/theshilpashetty/realpz)

Making us buckle down with her childlike energy as she skipped around the apple trees in Manali, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us sheer travel goals and even actor Preity Zinta was left smitten. Smearing the mid-week with the right amount of her “cray” excitement, Shilpa was seen happily picking apples at a luxury resort in the lap of the hills which made Preity share a lesser known fact.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the video featuring her in a grey halter-neck top teamed with pink Yoga pants and a pair of white running shoes. Letting the breese tease her beautiful tresses, Shilpa ran towards the fruit-laden trees and flaunted the rosy apples which she plucked and ate on impulse.

She shared in the caption, “Apple picking - #ManaliDiaries Apple Apple everywhere I know I get a lil cray and excited when I see fruits on a tree... and that too all over the place... felt like a child in a candy shop The trees were laden with such luscious fruits that I couldn’t resist plucking one off and eating it right there. ‘Seb’ the best for the end, they said. I agreed! @baragarh_resort_spa, had the best time! (sic).”

 

Quick to respond, Preity wrote in the comments section, “Babe can I hire you to pick apples at our farm in Rohru and Nandpur ? Not sure you know but I’m an apple farmer (sic).”

Preity Zinta’s comment on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Instagram post ( Instagram/theshilpashetty )

The video had garnered over 1.4 million views at the time of filing this story while still going strong. Shilpa is in Manali to shoot for the second installment of Bollywood movie, Hungama. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 is an upcoming comedy flick which also stars actors Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 09:58 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage
Oct 14, 2020 11:43 IST
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths per million: Health ministry
Oct 14, 2020 11:39 IST

latest news

Vi is giving free 1-year subscription of ZEE5 premium for its prepaid users!
Oct 14, 2020 11:47 IST
Over 82% parents in Prayagraj reluctant to send kids to schools
Oct 14, 2020 11:43 IST
Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Sharad Yadav’s daughter set to join Congress
Oct 14, 2020 11:41 IST
Xi ask young HongKongers to move to China in a bid to dismantle pro-democracy demands
Oct 14, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.