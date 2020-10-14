Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s apply picking stint in Manali makes ‘apple farmer’ Preity Zinta offer her a new job

Making us buckle down with her childlike energy as she skipped around the apple trees in Manali, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us sheer travel goals and even actor Preity Zinta was left smitten. Smearing the mid-week with the right amount of her “cray” excitement, Shilpa was seen happily picking apples at a luxury resort in the lap of the hills which made Preity share a lesser known fact.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the video featuring her in a grey halter-neck top teamed with pink Yoga pants and a pair of white running shoes. Letting the breese tease her beautiful tresses, Shilpa ran towards the fruit-laden trees and flaunted the rosy apples which she plucked and ate on impulse.

She shared in the caption, “Apple picking - #ManaliDiaries Apple Apple everywhere I know I get a lil cray and excited when I see fruits on a tree... and that too all over the place... felt like a child in a candy shop The trees were laden with such luscious fruits that I couldn’t resist plucking one off and eating it right there. ‘Seb’ the best for the end, they said. I agreed! @baragarh_resort_spa, had the best time! (sic).”

Quick to respond, Preity wrote in the comments section, “Babe can I hire you to pick apples at our farm in Rohru and Nandpur ? Not sure you know but I’m an apple farmer (sic).”

The video had garnered over 1.4 million views at the time of filing this story while still going strong. Shilpa is in Manali to shoot for the second installment of Bollywood movie, Hungama. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 is an upcoming comedy flick which also stars actors Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.