Sidharth Malhotra’s scuba diving and seabob adventure makes us crave for a Maldives vacay

Raising the bar of beach holiday goals right at the onset of New Year 2021, Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra has made the exotic Maldives top our travel bucket list with his swoon-worthy videos on the gram. Be it surfacing the ocean waters on a seabob or finding peace by diving underwater, away from the cacophony of the world, Sidharth has not only kicked our travel bug but also made us go weak in the knees as we crave a similar getaway.

Though the actor is back in Tinsel town and was papped at Mumbai airport with rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani, his social media handles provide enough visual treats for sore eyes. Embracing the luxury of nature while disconnecting from daily life, Sid was seen splashing in the turquoise blue waters of the barefoot luxury resort, Soneva Fushi.

In September last year, the resort launched 8 new water retreats that are the largest overwater villas in the world and promise scenic ocean views while ensuring utmost privacy for travellers. Sidharth captioned the pool video from the resort as, “Can’t wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone, Here’s to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace n Happiness (sic).”

In another video, the Marjaavaan star was seen donning a blue swimwear and holding onto a red seabob as he rode the ocean waves and looked straight out of a James Bond flick. The motorized device dragged Sid in and under the seawaters at very high speed and he shared in the caption, “Happy by the sea (sic).”

Whoever thought that seaside vacations were limited to lying on the beach need to scroll through Sidharth’s latest flood of videos on social media and rethink. In his latest video, at the time of filing this story, Sidharth is featured in the middle of a scuba diving stint.

From swimming with the fishes near soft and hard corals to striking a Yoga pose underwater, Sid made sure that his dive teased our wanderlust like never before. He simply captioned the video, “At Peace, Under water (sic).”

Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas. It is mostly isolated which attracts travellers looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life.

From picture-perfect private villas extending to alabaster white sand beaches or swings suspended over turquoise blue waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, everything about the Maldives pulls at our heart strings. The underwater hotels and overwater private bungalows makes Maldives nothing short of a paradise and we can’t wait to tick it off our bucket list.

