Singapore expands list of travellers able to isolate at home

The expanded list comes as Singapore seeks to cautiously reopen its borders to international travel and revive activity in key sectors. (Unsplash)

Singapore will allow travellers from more countries to spend their mandatory 14-day isolation period upon arrival in the city at their place of residence from November, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Travellers from Estonia, Fiji, Finland, Japan, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey who arrive in the city-state from November 4 will be able to isolate at their place of residence. Individuals who opt to stay at their place of residence for their self-isolation period will be subject to close monitoring of their whereabouts via electronic means and physical spot-checks, the ministry said.

The expanded list comes as Singapore seeks to cautiously reopen its borders to international travel and revive activity in key sectors. After emerging from a two-month partial lockdown in June, the economy has gradually reopened with daily virus cases steadily declining in recent weeks to low single digits or zero.

Singapore will also stop paying for stays at dedicated self-isolation facilities from January next year for citizens and permanent residents, the ministry said.

All incoming travellers will also be responsible for inpatient medical bills from Jan. 1 if they develop Covid-19 symptoms within 14 days of arriving in the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter