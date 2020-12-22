Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Singapore: Happy ‘glampers’ pick airport stays for year-end holidays

Singapore: Happy ‘glampers’ pick airport stays for year-end holidays

Staying overnight at an airport isn’t unheard of, especially if you miss a flight. But choosing to spend your holidays there in a tent is something entirely different.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:53 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kale, Singapore

Staying overnight at an airport isn’t unheard of, especially if you miss a flight. But choosing to spend your holidays there in a tent is something entirely different. (Yahoo)

Staying overnight at an airport isn’t unheard of, especially if you miss a flight. But choosing to spend your holidays there in a tent is something entirely different.

With the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting trips abroad, some in Singapore this holiday season are going “glamping”, or glamourous camping, staying overnight in luxury tents at the retail and leisure wing of the city-state’s Changi Airport.

“Usually we go out of the country every holiday but since we can’t travel much and it’s a school holiday, I thought why not do something different for the children,” said Fadlina Musa, standing under twinkling fairy lights.

Her husband, Khairil Anuar Malek, said it was nice to get out of the house. “It has been very tough for all of us, so we wanted to experience closeness at a different level,” he said.



Glamping isn’t cheap. Guests spend up to S$360 ($269) a night for queen-sized beds, shopping discounts, a cool box for picnics and plenty of festive Christmas lights. Private bathroom facilities are not provided.

Air-conditioned gardens, walking trails and an indoor waterfall provide a sense of the great outdoors, minus the bugs, rain and humidity.

Serene Beh, an accounting manager visiting the mall with her family, said she liked the idea, at the right price.

“I will look at the package,” she said. “If it’s worth it, then I think it’s a good experience for the children who have never been camping before.”

The ‘glamp-cations’ at Changi Airport were sold out until December 28, reflecting appetite among Singapore residents for creative distractions that have included flights and cruises limited to the country’s airspace and waters.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta
India to genome sequence all Covid-positive samples of UK passengers to check for new variant
by Rhythma Kaul
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Ranveer joins the party in Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire’s new song Aur Karo
by HT Entertainment Desk
All industries in Delhi to switch to PNG by January 31, 2021, directs air quality commission
by Jayashree Nandi
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Alia Bhatt gives a street style twist to winter outfits
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.