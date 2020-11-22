Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble postponed

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Singapore

Flights were originally scheduled to start from Sunday but have been suspended as the pandemic in Hong Kong escalates. (Unsplash)

Singapore and Hong Kong on Saturday postponed a planned air travel bubble amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong.

Under the original deal which was announced in mid-October, the bubble flights will be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked local Covid-19 cases is more than five for either Singapore or Hong Kong.

Travel bubble has been postponed, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said, adding that the two governments will announce in early December as to when the flights will restart.

Yau said it was a mutual agreement to delay plans by two weeks “for the Hong Kong coronavirus wave to settle a bit”.

As to the passengers affected, there are the usual arrangements for a refund by the travel agents or airlines, he said. Hong Kong reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 13 untraceable local infections.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported five imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s infection count to 58,148.

