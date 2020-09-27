Sections
Home / Travel / 'Soaring higher': Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401 as flights resume services

‘Soaring higher’: Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401 as flights resume services

As the travel curbs lift from flight services, Indian airports record number of passengers flying in single day rise to 1,44,112 while the total number of arriving passengers was 1,44,289

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:04 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [India]

Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401 as flights resume (Twitter/indiahottopics)

The total number of passengers flying in a single day has increased to 1,44,112, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Saturday.

Puri said the total number of passenger footfalls at all the airports across the country was 2,88,401 in a single day.

The Union Minister said that till September 25, the total number of departing passengers was 1,44,112 and the total number of arriving passengers was 1,44,289. He added that the total departures were 1479 whereas the arrivals were 1,471 taking the total number of movement of flights to 2,950.

“Soaring Higher! Domestic Operations on 25th September 2020, Day 125 till 2359 hrs. Departures 1479; 1,44,112 passengers handled (Departures); Arrivals 1471; 1,44,289 passengers handled (Arrivals); Total movements 2950; Footfalls at airports 2,88,401; Total number of flyers 1,44,112,” he said in a tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

