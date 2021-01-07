Sections
Sonakshi Sinha’s Kerala pics will serve as itinerary for your next visit to God’s own country

Sonakshi Sinha bid adieu to 2020 while enjoying the sun in the backwaters of Kerala. The actor has been sharing some serene pictures and they are making us want to drop everything and take a vacation.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:37 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sonakshi Sinha in Kerala (Instagram/aslisona)

Since March, most of us have been at home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. But now we have gotten accustomed to this new normal and are learning to live with it. People have started going out again and taking vacations while following all the necessary safety protocols. Even a lot of celebrities rang in the New Year in some of the most exotic places around the world.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were in the Maldives. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spent the New Year’s Eve together in Goa at Amrita Arora’s home. Sonakshi Sinha bid adieu to 2020 while soaking in the sun and enjoying the backwaters in Kerala.

The Dabangg actor has been posting some really gorgeous images from heaven on earth and making us crave for a vacation. From picturesque sunsets to serene backwaters, Sonakshi Sinha is having the time of her life in God’s own country Kerala. The latest post that she shared shows her sitting on a houseboat in an oversized white shirt teamed with mini shorts.

 



Have a look at some of the other pictures from Kerala that will make you want to pack and leave right now:

 

 

 

 

How to reach Kerala?

Kerala is easily accessible via air. It recently became the first state to have four airports that allow domestic as well as international flights in India. The airports are in Cochin, Kannur, Kozhikode and Trivandrum. These airports are situated in different regions making it easier for the travellers to land at a place that suits them best and reduces the travel time.

If you are planning to travel by train, you should face no difficulty. Apart from this being one of the most scenic journeys, it will also be a really convenient one as the train connectivity within Kerala is impeccable and you can easily find a station near the place you are visiting.

Kerala is also well connected via roads. The journey has exquisite coastal views and if you are driving from Goa, you will have to travel a distance of 460 km, from Chennai, the distance will be 600 km and from Mumbai, you will have to cover 834 km.

