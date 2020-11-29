Sections
South Korea considers stricter social distancing restrictions amid highest level of Covid-19 infections in third wave

South Korea considers stricter social distancing restrictions amid highest level of Covid-19 infections in third wave

South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun to meet with health authority officials and decide whether coronavirus curbs need to be tightened further to slow Covid-19 transmissions after recent spike

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:03 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Seoul

South Korea mulls stricter social distancing as Covid-19 spike continues (Twitter/WatchForWorld)

South Korean authorities will consider tighter social distancing restrictions on Sunday to clamp down on economic activities after last week saw the fastest spread of infections since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun is to meet with health authority officials at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) to decide whether virus curbs need to be tightened further to slow transmissions, Yonhap News said.

South Korea reported 450 infections of the new coronavirus on Sunday after reporting more than 500 new coronavirus cases for three days in a row, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

This third wave marks the highest level of infections in nearly nine months.

South Korea on Tuesday began applying Level 2 social distancing rules, the third-highest in the country’s five-tier system, in greater Seoul area.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

