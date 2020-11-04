Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Spain pushes for stricter measures from November 6 as Europe experiences worst coronavirus outbreaks

Spain pushes for stricter measures from November 6 as Europe experiences worst coronavirus outbreaks

Covid-19: Unlike France, Germany and Britain, which have announced full nationwide lockdowns owing to spike in coronavirus cases, Spain has adopted a regional response, leading to a patchwork of different regulations and is now being pushed to curtail ‘maximum risk’

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:59 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Madrid

Rising Covid-19 cases push Spain’s regions to call for tighter restrictions (Twitter/DavidRedBranch)

The northern Spanish region of Castilla and Leon ordered a shutdown of bars and restaurants on Tuesday and demanded tougher measures from the national government to defeat one of Europe’s worst outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Announcing the restrictions, which come into force on Nov. 6, regional leader Alfonso Fernandez Manueco described the situation as one of “maximum risk,” adding that his administration favoured stricter measures but was stymied by Spain’s current legal framework.

Under a six-month state of emergency declared last week, regional authorities have powers to declare curfews and shut down businesses, but they cannot impose home confinement without central government authorization.

“We demand that the Spanish government assumes its responsibility and, under parliamentary control, decrees the measures required by the situation,” Fernandez said.



Unlike France, Germany and Britain, which have announced full nationwide lockdowns, Spain has adopted a regional response, leading to a patchwork of different regulations.

Castilla and Leon’s announcement came a day after the northwestern Asturias region shut down bars and requested authorization for a home confinement but was rebuffed by the health ministry.

Wealthy Catalonia, home to top tourist destination Barcelona, has taken a hard-line approach, closing down eateries more than two weeks ago and restricting travel across its borders.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s bars and restaurants, which are only obliged to keep to capacity limits and shut by 11 pm, were full of revellers over a long weekend marking All Saints Day.

Conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has opted for lighter regulations and said on Tuesday that home confinement was a “last resort.”

With 1.2 million cases, Spain has the second highest caseload in Western Europe after France. The death toll stands at 36,257.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 13:33 IST
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Nov 04, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

UNESCO declares Panna Tiger Reserve a biosphere reserve
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
German footwear giant begins production in Agra after leaving China
Nov 04, 2020 13:35 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 13:33 IST
Karishma Prakash resigns from Kwan, has ‘nothing to do with Deepika’ now
Nov 04, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.