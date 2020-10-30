Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Spain’s Canary Islands impose negative Covid-19 test rule for tourists

Spain’s Canary Islands impose negative Covid-19 test rule for tourists

Spain’s Canary Islands have passed a law obliging tourists visiting the archipelago’s hotels to present a negative Covid-19 test result as part of efforts to prevent imported infections.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:27 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask is seen on the beach in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, August 13, 2020. (REUTERS)

Spain’s Canary Islands have passed a law obliging tourists visiting the archipelago’s hotels to present a negative Covid-19 test result as part of efforts to prevent imported infections. Located around 60 miles off Morocco’s Atlantic coast, the chain of seven islands is popular among sun-seeking northern Europeans, especially during the winter, when half its tourism revenues are generated.

Under the new decree, hotels will require guests over the age of 12 to provide a negative test result taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival.

“It is the feasible solution, for the time being..., for the protection of the islands, our tourists and our residents,” regional tourism chief Yaiza Castilla said.

While the Spanish mainland has long been one of Europe’s worst coronavirus hotspots, with an infection rate of 468 cases per 100,000 people, the Canaries have a rate of just 79 cases per 100,000.

Germany and Britain last week lifted restrictions on visiting the islands, providing a glimmer of hope that the winter season could be salvaged after a dismal summer.

In anticipation of rising demand for flights, budget airline Ryanair announced on Friday it would add an extra service per week between London Stansted and Tenerife.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Samson switches gears after Ashwin removes Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:38 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

Man booked for raping neighbour in Ludhiana
Oct 30, 2020 22:33 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Samson switches gears after Ashwin removes Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:38 IST
Bank staff in Ludhiana booked for withdrawals from dead woman’s account
Oct 30, 2020 22:31 IST
Ludhiana MC chief directs civic body officials to initiate public dealings
Oct 30, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.