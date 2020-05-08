Super Flower Moon 2020: ICYMI, take a look at the pictures of the last supermoon of 2020

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

“Supermoon”, coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, refers to either a new or full moon that occurs within 90 per cent of perigee, it’s closest point to the Earth in its orbit. Since the moon was at perigee for the last three months, last night’s supermoon was it’s final appearance in 2020. In other words, when the Full Moon or the New Moon occurs during the Moon’s closest approach to the Earth, it is termed as the Super Moon.

Photos: ‘Flower Moon,’ 2020’s last supermoon, sighted across the globe

The Super Flower Moon or full moon corresponded with Vesak or Buddha Purnima celebrations. The day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and the death of Gautama Buddha.

The next supermoon will occur on April 27, 2021, followed by another one on May 26, 2021. Supermoons can be seen from both the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

A bird flies past the full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, as it is seen behind the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY ( REUTERS )

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, is seen behind the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov ( REUTERS )

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises over the building of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi ( REUTERS )

The full moon is seen behind the skyscrapers on the London skyline, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay ( REUTERS )

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon rises over Foxhill, Tetbury, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez ( REUTERS )

The full moon, also known as Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises over a mosque minaret on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Amman, Jordan May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed ( REUTERS )

People are seen on Glastonbury Tor next to St Michael's Tower as the full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon rises, Glastonbury, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville ( REUTERS )

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, is seen next to Tower Bridge, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson ( REUTERS )

The silhouette of a branch is seen with the luminous background of the full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon rises over Foxhill, Tetbury, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez ( REUTERS )

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) above Vienna, Austria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger ( REUTERS )

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Kathmandu Valley, as the lockdown imposed by the government over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues for the forty-fifth day in Kathmandu, Nepal May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar ( REUTERS )

