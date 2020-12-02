Taiwan shrinks the words ‘Republic of China’ on new passports slated to be issued from next year

Sections
The new design is intended to make identifying the citizenship of Taiwan passport holders easier, according to an official statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the new passport the font size of the word ‘Taiwan’ has been enlarged and positioned directly above the word ‘passport’, words ‘Republic of China’ have been shrunk, making it hard to see in the first glimpse

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 11:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Taipei [Taiwan]

Taiwan to issue new passport starting Jan 11, 2021 (Twitter/pourteaux)

People in Taiwan will be able to apply for passports with the new cover design, highlighting the country’s name, starting January 11, 2021, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The news design was announced in September amid China’s growing aggressiveness.

The new design is intended to make identifying the citizenship of Taiwan passport holders easier, according to an official statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the new passport the font size of the word “Taiwan” has been enlarged and positioned directly above the word “passport”, making the words “TAIWAN PASSPORT” further identifiable, the ministry added.



The words “Republic of China” have been shrunk, making it hard to see in the first glimpse.

According to a report by Focus Taiwan, the word “Taiwan”, positioned below the emblem on the new passport, has not only been made noticeably larger but also been repositioned.

“The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in January this year prompted the Legislative Yuan to pass a resolution in late July aimed at preventing holders of the Republic of China (Taiwan) passport from being mistaken for citizens of the People’s Republic of China, which has impacted their rights and caused inconvenience when travelling abroad,” Taiwan MOFA statement had said.

“The resolution called on the executive branch to propose concrete measures to make the (word) “TAIWAN” more prominent on the ROC (Taiwan) passport so as to ensure the dignity of Taiwan nationals and facilitate their safe and convenient international travel,” the statement read.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

