Tepania Eco-park becomes adventure spot for tourists in Tripura

Far from the madding crowds, 47 kilometers away from capital Agartala, Tepania Eco-park has become an adventure destination for tourists.

In the midst of the jungle of Tepania Eco-park, the log huts are attracting tourists, who want to stay near ‘mother nature’. These log huts are constructed by Tripura Tourism Development Corporation (TTDCL).

The huts blend with natural ambiance but at the same time, the huts are fully equipped with all the modern facilities.

After months of a shutdown during Covid-19 lockdown, these log huts are again opened for the tourists. The tourists coming to stay in these huts can order food in the rooms or they can also dine in restaurants.

“This place is filled with natural beauty, staying in the log huts, closed to nature after the coronavirus lockdown is quite amazing and I believe this place has huge potential for tourists to come and explore,” said a tourist.

“To have some outing after the coronavirus lockdown, it is a very safe place away from city life, I am very much happy to come here,” said another tourist.

Only a few days after the huts were inaugurated early this year they had to be shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic but now after more than six months the doors of the log huts are again open and tourists are flocking to experience stay in the huts so peaceful and serene. Tourists generally arrive here in the afternoon to enjoy the evening here with their family and friends.

The park reopened on October 1 after coronavirus lockdown and receiving good response since then. “Tourists visiting here are from the state,” said park manager, Arup Paul.

Besides staying at the log huts the early morning walk in the mist in the wooden path through the green canopy and through the bamboo groves is no less a dreamlike experience, said a tourist.

Tripura Tourism Minister, Pranajit Singha Roy said, “Government has developed several places for adventure tourism. Tripura will soon become a tourist destination; it will increase the revenue of the state and provide jobs to unemployed youngsters. Many tourism development projects are underway.”

Development of tourism infrastructure and service will strengthen the rural economy and provide employment, boosting Tripura’s economic growth and development, the Minister added.

Seeing the response of tourists to these log huts, the TTDCL is setting up similar log huts at few other tourist spots including the Sepahijala Reserve Forest and Baramura Eco-Park. A total of 38 log huts shall be set up across the state and the state government with a loan of Rs 500 crores from the Asian Development Bank is trying to transform Tripura into a tourist hub in the region by developing tourism infrastructure in the state beside introducing various new forms of tourism including - religious tourism, health tourism, tea tourism, and adventure tourism.

