Tightrope walking, Wheel of death, Pole dancing: Switzerland’s Glacier 3000 promises jaw-dropping adventure amid Alpine mountain scenery

Acrobatic artist Ramon Kathriner performs on a 'Wheel of Death' with Swiss Alps in the background during the Glacier 3000 Air Show to draw attention to the dramatic situation in the event industry due to the coronavirus outbreak in the village Les Diablerets of the municipality Ormont-Dessus, Switzerland. (AP)

The words from stunt disclaimers that read: Performed by experts, please do not try these at home, have never seemed more real than this moment as we (virtually so) witness daredevilry amid the Alpine mountain scenery in Switzerland.

Switzerland announced an easing of social distancing rules reducing the required distance to 1.5m from 2m as it continues to loosen the lockdown measures put in place to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. The government said that gatherings of up to 1,000 people were allowed.

PHOTOS: Switzerland’s Glacier 3000 Air Show, in pictures

Switzerland’s health ministry says, “according to current data, a distance of more than one meter reduces the risk of Covid-19 infection by more than 80% in both healthcare (settings) and everyday life.”

Six acrobats aka daredevils namely Freddy Nock, Sheila Nicolodi, Ramon Kathriner, David Maillard, Michel Cleis and Troy Anderson, have been celebrating the reopening of the Glacier 3000 cable car in Les Diablerets, Switzerland by performing death-defying stunts during the Glacier 3000 air show. Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock rode a bike across the cable car wires spanning the valley and also walked across in a blindfold. Other performances included balancing precariously on poles and riding the “wheel of death”.

While the tourist site remains closed to the public during the week due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, Glacier 3000’s infrastructures have been transformed into a temporary artistic stage and will serve as a backdrop for an acrobatics show hosted by the six artists. Switzerland reopened for tourism earlier this month on June 15, 2020.

More tourist attractions:

From cableways, architecture, adventure and Alpine mountain scenery, visitors experience all these and then some on this journey to a unique glacier world. Some other attractions include Peak Walk by Tissot – the world’s first suspension footbridge spanning two summits, sledge dogs, snow bus, hiking on the glacier plateau, Alpine Coaster (highest toboggan run) climbing park Gemskopf, summer loipe (cross-country ski track) and helicopter glacier flight.

The idea to connect Col du Pillon with the Tsanfleuron Glacier emerged in the year 1959. The permit from the National Transportation Department was granted shortly after, under the condition that a connecting station at Cabane des Diablerets be built.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter